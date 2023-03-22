Utah man attacked by shark in Hawaii

HAWAII, March 22, 2023 Gephardt Daily) — A 62-year-old Utah man was bitten by a shark Sunday while swimming in Hawaii.

The man, whose name has not been released, was swimming about 200 yards offshore at Anaehoʻomalu Bay on Hawaii Island “when a shark bit his left hand,” says a statement released by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.”

Two hundred yards is 1.6 times the length of a football field.

“While trying to fight off the shark, he felt another bite behind his left knee, the HDLNR statement says. “After calling out for help, a nearby vessel took him to shore, where the Hawai‘i County Fire Department met him and took him to North Hawaii Community Hospital.

“Under established protocols, DLNR does not release victims’ names, extent of injuries, or medical condition.”

The beach was closed for the rest of Sunday, and reopened Monday after a HFD helicopter flyover Monday during which no sharks were spotted.