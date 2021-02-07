Salt Lake County extends arts venue closures through March 24

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County performing arts venues – Abravanel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theater and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center – will remain closed for public performances through March 24, officials announced.

“Plans for reopening are contingent on continued improvement in COVID-19 transmission levels and other key public health indicators,” said a news release from the county. “Salt Lake County will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the community and assess reopening the venues over the next month. When we do reopen, it will be under our Phase 1 reopening guidelines, including mandatory face coverings and reduced seating capacity to allow for 6-foot social distancing between households.”

Salt Lake County’s decision to extend the closure is intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of the community, the news release said. “The decision to remain closed is motivated by an abundance of caution and an effort to reduce the impact on our medical resources,” officials added. “We will continue to assess the progress of the pandemic and quickly provide any updates to health and safety guidelines.”

If you purchased tickets through ArtTix or directly from the presenter, you will be notified via email on what to do. If you purchased tickets through a third-party seller, you will need to contact that agency directly for their refund/exchange policy.

