Salt Lake County Health Department informs residents of email error concerning vaccines

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Health Department has informed residents of an email error concerning vaccine types.

“Last night, Salt Lake County sent confirmation emails/texts to people scheduled at Salt Palace for their second dose — the confirmation had incorrect vaccine type for their appointment,” said a tweet. “This notice was an error; patients will receive the correct vaccine at their second dose appointment.”

The incorrect notice was sent due to patients having been previously scheduled in SLCo’s old registration system and having been transferred into the new system, VaccinateUtah, between doses.

“We apologize for the confusion this has caused and we appreciate your patience during this process,” the tweet said.