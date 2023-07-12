Salt Lake County mayor calls UDOT’s gondola decision ‘disappointing’

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Jenny Wilson has released a statement regarding the Utah Department of Transportation‘s decision to build a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon at an estimated cost of $500 to $550 million.

“Today’s UDOT’s decision is not surprising, and the inclusion of the gondola is disappointing,” Wilson said in a released statement.

“However, thanks to pressure from residents and our county’s advocacy, UDOT has committed to making sure Common-Sense Solutions in this initial phase are successful. That’s great news because it means the gondola is not inevitable.

“I continue to stand with the majority of residents who are opposed to a massive gondola permanently marring Little Cottonwood Canyon. We believe Common-Sense Solutions can solve the problem. I will continue to work collaboratively with UDOT and stakeholders to make sure Common-Sense Solutions prove we do not need a costly and unsightly gondola in our cherished canyon.”

To read more about UDOT’s newly announced decision, click here.

Wilson had advocated for “Common-Sense Solutions instead of a gondola,” her news release says.

“She has collaborated with UDOT throughout the process and is glad that they have committed to ensuring Phase 1 succeeds,” it says.

Her statement also included the following lists:

Mayor Wilson’s Common-Sense Solutions Include:

Investment in the Enhanced Bus Alternative with electric buses

Mobility hubs

Tolling infrastructure plus other travel demand management strategies, including vehicle occupancy restrictions, resort parking reservations, and enhanced smartphone app technologies

Multi-passenger vehicle incentives such as micro-transit, carpooling, and rideshare programs

Increased enforcement of UDOT’s Traction Law, together with expanded hours of traction device inspection operations

Potential increased canyon roadside parking fees. Supplemented with increased parking violation enforcement

What does Phase 1 include?

Improved and increased bus service – with buses running every 10-15 minutes

No canyon widening

Bus resort stops

Mobility hub at the gravel pit

Tolling

Winter roadside parking restrictions