Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson outlines plans for reopening businesses

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson outlined details for the reopening of some businesses at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Wilson said restaurants, personal services, gyms, entertainment venues and more can reopen starting May 1, if they follow strict social distancing guidelines.

“We can’t go from zero to 100,” Wilson said. “We want our citizens and our residents to remain vigilant, especially protecting family and friends with underlying health conditions, and the elderly. We need to be wise in our choices, and wear face coverings.”

Salt Lake County Health Department Director Gary Edwards said it is crucial social distancing and other common sense measures continue as the county enters this new phase.

Face coverings or masks must be worn by all employees and customers and there will be daily symptom checks for employees, as well as symptom checking for customers. Anyone with symptoms, either employee or patron, will not be in the facility in question.

Where restaurants are concerned, takeout, curbside and delivery options are still recommended, Edwards said. Dine-in services are allowed with some extreme precautions, he added. Groups must not exceed six people and groups must be six feet apart from others while dining and eating. Customers do not need to wear face masks while eating.

Personal services such as hair and nail salons, day spas, massage, body art and tanning, are to operate by appointment only, and work stations are to be at least six feet apart, Edwards said.

For gyms and fitness centers, customers do not need to wear masks if they are engaged in “heavy physical activity,” Edwards said. Customers must be six feet apart, or 10 feet in workout areas. Employees must disinfect workout equipment after each use. Lap pools may only have one swimmer per lane and recreation pools must not exceed 50% of their capacity. Hot tubs and children’s pools will not be open at this time.

At entertainment venues, seating has to maintain a 10 feet separation between household groups, and employees must frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces.

In general, social interactions must be limited to groups of 20 or fewer, Edwards said. “Small groups of close friends and families that are not ill may attend funerals, weddings and religious ceremonies,” he added. “Playgrounds, team sports and other group activities are not allowed.”

For more information on reopening requirements for restaurants and food services, personal services, gyms and fitness centers and event and entertainment venues in Salt Lake County, click here.

On Tuesday, Governor Gary Herbert lowered Utah’s COVID-19 risk level from “red” to “orange” at an afternoon press briefing, effective Friday.

The “orange” risk level means moderate risk for most people, but still a high risk for those who are considered vulnerable to COVID-19, Herbert said.