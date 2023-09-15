Salt Lake County reports first human case of West Nile virus in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An adult in Salt Lake County is hospitalized with a severe form of West Nile virus, becoming this year’s first human case in the county and the fourth in Utah, county health officials said.

The infected person has been diagnosed with neuroinvasive West Nile virus, which county health officials say is a more severe form of the disease. No other information about the infected person was released due to medical privacy laws.

The TriCounty Health Department, which serves Daggett, Duchesne and Uintah counties, has seen two human cases of West Nile virus, and the Weber-Morgan Health Department has reported one case in 2023.

Mosquito abatement districts have detected the virus in 77 separate mosquito traps this year throughout Salt Lake County, health officials said.

“There are a growing number of mosquitoes carrying the disease,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, Salt Lake County Health Department executive director, “so it is now especially important that people protect themselves from mosquito bites, particularly in the hours from dusk to dawn.”

Though only some mosquitoes carry West Nile virus, there is no way to know which may be infected, health officials said, making it important for Utahns to minimize exposure.

Health officials also shared the following tips for limiting exposure to mosquitos:

Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus; follow package directions about application.

Wear long sleeves and pants after dusk.

Drain standing water, including in old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.

Keep roof gutters clear of debris.

Clean and stock garden ponds with mosquito-eating fish or mosquito dunks.

Ensure door and window screens are in good condition so mosquitoes cannot get inside.

Keep weeds and tall grass cut short, as adult mosquitoes look for shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.

West Nile virus can cause mild to severe illness, and many people may not even know they have been infected, health officials said.

Less than 1% of people infected with West Nile virus develop neuroinvasive disease, which can result in debilitating long-term complications or death, county health officials said.

Symptoms appear within two days to two weeks and include fever, headache and body aches. More severe infections may include high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors and muscle weakness or convulsions, health officials said.

Those age 50 and older, as well as those with weakened immune systems, are at the highest risk of illness due to WNV, but anyone can become ill from the bite of an infected mosquito, health officials said. The virus is not transmissible from person to person.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus other than to treat symptoms, officials said.

Anyone who thinks they may have a West Nile virus infection is advised to contact their health care provider.

West Nile virus was first detected in the U.S. in 1999 and in Utah in 2003, health officials said.

Health officials confirmed five people in Utah contracted the virus in 2022, and all recovered. In 2021, 28 Utahns were confirmed to have West Nile virus, resulting in three deaths.