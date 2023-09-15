Guns N’ Roses tour makes October stop at Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Guns N’ Roses is bringing its rock and metal sounds to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 24, it announced Friday.

The Utah stop is one of four concerts just added to its “Perhaps” tour. The other new concerts are in Edmonton, Denver and Nampa, Idaho.

Tickets for the Utah show will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday of next week, Sept. 20.

They can be purchased through GunsNRoses.com.

The concert is at the Delta Center, at 301 W. South Temple.

See the video for the single “Perhaps” below.

Guns N’ Roses features Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

“Embedded in popular culture, Guns N’ Roses’ landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as the best-selling U.S. debut album ever,” says a statement issued by the band’s promoters.

Rolling Stone rated the best Guns N’ Roses sings as “November Rain,” “Sweet Child of Mine,” “Estranged,” “Rocket Queen,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Mr. Brownstone,” “Patience,” “Civil War” and “Don’t Cry.”

Image Guns N Roses

See the remaining tour dates below:

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sept. 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 6 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Oct. 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Oct. 22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena*

Oct.t 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center*

Oct. 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Nov. 05 – Mexico City, MX – Hell & Heaven Festival