Guns N’ Roses tour makes October stop at Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Guns N’ Roses is bringing its rock and metal sounds to Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 24, it announced Friday.
The Utah stop is one of four concerts just added to its “Perhaps” tour. The other new concerts are in Edmonton, Denver and Nampa, Idaho.
Tickets for the Utah show will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday of next week, Sept. 20.
They can be purchased through GunsNRoses.com.
The concert is at the Delta Center, at 301 W. South Temple.
See the video for the single “Perhaps” below.
Guns N’ Roses features Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).
“Embedded in popular culture, Guns N’ Roses’ landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as the best-selling U.S. debut album ever,” says a statement issued by the band’s promoters.
Rolling Stone rated the best Guns N’ Roses sings as “November Rain,” “Sweet Child of Mine,” “Estranged,” “Rocket Queen,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Mr. Brownstone,” “Patience,” “Civil War” and “Don’t Cry.”
See the remaining tour dates below:
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Sept. 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 6 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Oct. 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*
Oct. 22 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena*
Oct.t 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center*
Oct. 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*
Nov. 05 – Mexico City, MX – Hell & Heaven Festival