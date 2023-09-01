Salt Lake County residents advised to avoid bats after positive rabies tests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Health officials are advising Salt Lake County residents to stay away from bats after two tested positive for rabies at separate locations in the past week.

The two bats were found Saturday, Aug. 26, near 1000 West and 6780 South, Midvale; and Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Smith Field Park, 13390 S. 300 East, Draper, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Anyone who touched any bat is encouraged to call the health department at 385-468-4222 and select option four to be evaluated for rabies prevention medication.

County health officials recommended that two people who encountered the bat in Midvale receive rabies prevention medication based on their exposure risk. No additional exposures have been found, officials said.

There have been no confirmed exposures to the bat found in Draper, county health officials said. Parents whose children frequent Smith Field Park are encouraged to ask their kids about encountering a bat and contact the health department if anyone touched or was touched by a bat.

County health officials also offered the following advice when encountering a bat on the ground or in an unusual place:

Do not touch it.

Do not try to catch it.

Do not try to harm it.

Keep children and pets away.

Report the bat’s location to your local animal control agency.

Healthy bats usually avoid people and do not pose a threat to humans, county health officials said.

“But bats with rabies may behave unusually, such as entering areas they would usually avoid or spending time on the ground. They may also be weak, dehydrated or unable to fly, making them more approachable than usual,” according to a news release from the health department.

“Even though only a small percentage of bats carry rabies, it is important that people avoid contact with all wild animals because only a laboratory test (after an animal’s death) can determine if an animal has rabies.”

It’s also important to keep pets current on vaccines in case they encounter a wild animal with rabies, health officials said. Utah requires pet dogs, cats and ferrets to be immunized against rabies.

State law protects all bat species, meaning it’s illegal to intentionally harm them because bats are an essential component of the ecosystem, providing pest control, pollinating plants and dispersing seeds.

A bat roosting on the exterior of a home and behaving normally is not a threat and should be left alone, health officials said.

Residents with bats roosting in their attic can contact a permitted wildlife nuisance control company for help. The company will coordinate with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to authorize removal.