Salt Lake County deputy charged with groping her co-worker

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with groping her co-worker.

She is accused of grabbing and fondling the crotch of her male co-worker at the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in South Salt Lake on July 19, 2023, according to charging documents. The groping startled the alleged victim who “said something to the effect of ‘What the f—‘” to which Emily Ann Jewett allegedly replied by asking if her actions had aroused him.

“Later that day, Jewett rolled her chair over by (the victim), grabbed his thigh and told him not to turn her in to internal affairs or she would take him down with her,” according to a probable cause statement. It also noted the victim told her not to touch him many times.

Jewett, 32, of Herriman, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

She was served a summons for a September arraignment. She has reportedly been placed on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office.

The South Salt Lake Police Department investigated the incident, the probe including surveillance video. The court documents say she admitted to the encounter, including the remark as to whether the victim was aroused by the groping.