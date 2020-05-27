Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue undertakes rescue on Mount Olympus

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s search and rescue crews assisted a hiker that fell on Mount Olympus Tuesday evening.

Crews were called out at 7:32 p.m. for a man who had hiked up Mount Olympus trail alone and, at some point along the trail, tried to take a different route to the summit, said a news release from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

“The individual slipped and fell around 15 feet near the summit and injured his back,” the news release said. “He was able to call 911. A SAR team was sent up the main trail and six other members prepared to possibly be flown with equipment to the summit by the Department of Public Safety.”

DPS did a flyover to locate the patient before dark and determined that they could hoist the patient off the mountain. The patient was flown to the Mount Olympus trail head and transported to a local hospital. All other SAR members got off the mountain around 10 p.m., the press release said.