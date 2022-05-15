Salt Lake police ID suspect in custody after fatal stabbing; victim name also released

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Sunday that a 36-year-old man is in custody following a deadly stabbing Saturday night.

During the investigation, detectives assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad obtained suspect information and located Kevin Neal at a residence in Salt Lake City.

Members of the department’s Gang Unit, on-duty SWAT team members, and patrol units assisted with the safe arrest, says a statement issued by the SLCPD.

Officers transported Neal to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him on charges of Murder and Obstruction of Justice, the police statement says.

The scene

The investigation started at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, when dispatch got a call about a stabbing victim at 1650 S. State St.

Officers arrived and found 34-year-old Trevor Bellaccomo with critical injuries resulting from multiple stab wounds, the police statement says.

Officers arrived quickly and began rendering life-saving first aid and securing the crime scene. Bellaccomo died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives reviewed surveillance video and spoke with multiple witnesses.

“During their investigation, detectives learned Neal attacked Bellaccomo almost immediately after Bellaccomo arrived at an entertainment venue. During the attack, Neal is accused of stabbing Bellaccomo multiple times and then leaving the area,” the statement says.

After being stabbed, Bellaccomo walked to 1650 S. State St. to get help but lost consciousness and collapsed.

“This does not appear to be a random attack,” the SLCPD statement says.

This is the fourth homicide in Salt Lake City for 2022, the police statement says.

No police confirmation

Gephardt Daily also reported on a 34-year-old man named Trevor Bellaccomo who was arrested on March 14 of this year after a red liquid was thrown in a City Creek outdoor fountain near a Louis Vuitton store. Signs held by those involved indicated it was an anti-fur protest.

A Trevor Bellaccomo, 34, was booked on charges of criminal mischief of more than $5,000, a second-degree felony; and failure to disperse, a class C misdemeanor.

A Salt Lake City police representative contacted Sunday declined to confirm whether the murdered man was the same Trevor Bellaccomo charged in the March 14 incident.