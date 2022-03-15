SLCPD: Man charged after dumping red liquid in fountain

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old man is being charged with a second-degree felony after Salt Lake City police say he threw two buckets of red liquid into a fountain outside a local business on Sunday.

A Facebook page run by the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade shows a man throwing red liquid into an outdoor fountain at City Creek Mall.

“Protest against @louisvuitton selling fur at the City Creek Mall in SLC March 12th,” says a post on the group’s Facebook page. “@louisvuitton is responsible for over 100 million animals being murdered for fur a year. They are one of the last major designer that still sells fur. @louisvuitton is the first target store that has been in SLC on the national pressure campaigns that have taken down all the other major fashion designers that sold fur.”

The post says the water “was dyed red to symbolize the blood LV has on their hands from murdered animals for fashion.”

The post also suggests those interested follow @vegantrevor77 for more information.

The suspect arrested by the Salt Lake City police is Trevor Francis Bellaccomo. He faces one count of criminal mischief of more than $5,000, a second-degree felony; and one charge of failure to disperse, a class C misdemeanor.

“AP (arrested person) was confronted about protesting on private property and I told him he was not allowed to protest on private property,” says Bellaccomo’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“AP ran down the escalator, grab a bucket of red liquid and threw it into the fountain, the male then grabbed another bucket of red liquid and threw it into the fountain. The property facilities employee informed me the estimated cost of damage will be over $6,000 dollars as they will have to empty the fountain, clean it and refill it. He informed me the fountain contains 100,000 gallons of water.”

Bellaccomo was released after agreeing to conditions including returning for scheduled court appearances, avoid contact with the victims of the alleged offense, and promise not to commit any criminal offense.