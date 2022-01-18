Salt Lake Police seek help finding missing, endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man.

David An, 63, was last seen on Jan. 11 in the area of 280 E. 600 South. The most recent photos of An show him with short, gray hair. He has brown eyes, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

An was wearing a blue jacket, a black baseball style hat, and carrying a brown suitcase when he disappeared.

An is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, clinical depression and schizoaffective disorder. He has not taken his medication for six days, the police notice says.