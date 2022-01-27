Salt Lake police seek information on alleged September 2021 sex assault at U of U

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police are investigating an alleged Sept. 22, 2021, sexual assault after being notified that a University of Utah student had reported it late Wednesday to the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity & Affirmative Action.

“Ensuring survivors of sexual assault receive a well-coordinated, victim-centered and trauma-informed law enforcement response that includes advocacy and medical and mental health care is the unwavering commitment and focus of the Salt Lake City Police Department,” says a news release from SLCPD.

The identity of the student who made the report to the university remains unknown to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages all survivors of sexual assault to contact law enforcement to ensure the incident can be investigated and to ensure the victim receives immediate medical and mental health care and advocacy,” the news release states.

Anyone who has any information about the alleged incident is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference the sexual assault safety notification released by the University of Utah for the alleged incident that occurred on Sept. 22, 2021.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of all sexual assault survivors,” the news release says.

No further information is currently available from SLCPD or the U of U.