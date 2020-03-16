Salt Lake police warn of coronavirus scams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officials are warning the public of scams in the light of the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Beware of #phishing to defraud the #community using #COVID-19 concerns,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department Monday afternoon. “Here are two that we are aware of. Don’t go to the following site, Corona-virus-map(dot)com. Also, the app, Coronavirusapp(dot)site claims to track the virus, but will lock your phone until a ransom is paid.”

For other coronavirus-related scams click here for the Federal Trade Commission website.