Men stopped for speeding in Monticello end up jailed for possession of more than 100 pounds of pot, sheriff’s office says

MONTICELLO, Utah, Sept. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men are facing felony charges after officers of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office say the pair was stopped in Corners area with more that 100 pounds of marijuana in their car.

Victor Hugo Yanez Giron, 41, and Herbert Olivera Villanueva, 31, each face charges of:

Marijuana possession, 100 pounds or greater, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute C substance, a third-degree felony

Herbert Olivera Villanueva, 31, faces additional charges of:

Speeding, an infraction

No valid license/never obtained license, an infraction

An officer with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office filed similar probable cause statements for each man.

“I conducted a traffic stop for speeding at 200 N. Main, Monticello, Utah, on a four door gray Honda with two male occupants,” she wrote. “When I approached the vehicle, I got the odor of marijuana. There was a language barrier, but after a short time, I had both males exit the vehicle, and started a search of the vehicle.

“In the search, five large black trash bags with raw marijuana were found on the back seat and three large black trash bags filled with raw marijuana were found in the trunk of the car.”

Both suspects are being held without bail in the San Juan County Jail.