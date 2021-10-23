Sandy man expected to face charges in Utah, Arizona after high-speed chase

COCONINO COUNTY, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man was taken into custody after a high-speed chase that spanned from Utah’s Zion National Park to Coconino County Arizona.

The suspect, 62-year-old David Frank Magriplis, is expected to face charges in both states after the incident, which happened on Saturday, Oct. 16.

“Late Saturday night, National Park Service Rangers encountered a vehicle speeding in Zion National Park west of the small tunnel,” says a statement released by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Rangers attempted to stop the eastbound vehicle, which accelerated and got away, the statement says.

“A Kane County Sheriff’s deputy who was responding (with) lights and siren to assist NPS was forced off of Highway 89 by the southbound suspect vehicle at milepost 75 when it crossed over, head on, into the deputy’s lane in an aggressive manner,” the KCSO statement says.

The deputy called for help, and spikes were deployed north of Kanab. The suspect avoided the spikes, and continued through the city, where Kanab Police officers and more deputies joined the pursuit.

As the suspect crossed into Arizona, the Fredonia Marshall’s Office took the lead.

“The suspect reached speeds in excess of 105 mph and was observed swerving into oncoming traffic and driving erratically,” the statement continues.

A National Park Service ranger stationed at Lee’s Ferry placed spikes, which stopped Magriplis, who was taken into custody without further incident, the statement says. The Arizona Department of Public Safety booked the Sandy man into the Coconino County Jail, in Page, Ariz.

“This was a dangerous situation, and I am pleased with the professional response of the deputies and officers involved,” Kane County Sheriff Tracy Glover said in the prepared statement.

“I’m glad it came to a peaceful resolution, and no one was injured,” he wrote, adding thanks to officers of the National Park Service, Kanab City, Fredonia Marshall’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing.