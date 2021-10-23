Search continues at Fish Lake for missing teen; father saved after fishing boat capsized

FISH LAKE, Sevier County, Utah, Oct. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The search is continuing for a second day for a boy who went missing when the fishing boat he was in with his father capsized on Fish Lake.

The boy’s father was found Friday morning by boaters, and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

“We are still searching for the missing 13-year-old boy,” says a Facebook post issued at 12:16 p.m. Saturday by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have added Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue sonar boat to the resources on scene.”

According to a Friday night statement from the sheriff’s office, a father and son had been night fishing with a friend. They dropped the friend off at 3:30 a.m. Friday and went back out to fish.

“Just before 8 a.m., some fishermen could hear someone yelling for help,” the news release says. “They located the father and were able to get him to shore. He has been taken to Sevier Valley Hospital to be treated for exposure and hypothermia.”

Resources from Sevier County, Utah UHP/DPS dive team, the state fire marshal’s office, and Utah State Parks responded to the site, and were actively searching, the Friday statement says.