Sandy PD seeks pair on crime spree

By
Tim Gurrister
-
Photo: Sandy City Police Department
SANDY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a duo suspected of multiple crimes.
 
“Officers are trying to identify two males who are suspected of going on a crime spree in Sandy,” the Sandy City Police Department said in Wednesday afternoon press release online.
 
The pair’s activities include possessing a stolen vehicle, vehicle burglary, theft, unlawful possession of a financial card, and unlawful use of a financial card.
 
“If you recognize either of these suspects please call Sandy PD at 801-799-3000. Case SY23-40137.”

