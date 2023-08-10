Sandy PD seeks pair on crime spree

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a duo suspected of multiple crimes.

“Officers are trying to identify two males who are suspected of going on a crime spree in Sandy,” the Sandy City Police Department said in Wednesday afternoon press release online.

The pair’s activities include possessing a stolen vehicle, vehicle burglary, theft, unlawful possession of a financial card, and unlawful use of a financial card.