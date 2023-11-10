Stolen car suspect possibly shot by police after chase in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect in a stolen vehicle was injured after crashing into a motorcycle while eluding police.

The crash in the area of 9000 S. Monroe St. in Sandy sent the motorcyclist to the hospital as well as the driver of the suspect vehicle. He had fled on foot but was arrested shortly afterward, Sandy PD Sgt. Greg Moffitt said.

The events are being investigated as an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) as the suspect may have been injured by police fire after fleeing the crash.

It is not immediately clear if the suspect was injured in the crash or by the officer discharging his firearm, Moffitt stressed. The officer who fired at least one shot has been placed on paid administrative leave per standard OICI protocol, he said.

Officers began following the suspect in the stolen vehicle Thursday at around 11:45 a.m., Moffitt said, surreptitiously, without lights and sirens. But the suspect noticed the police tail and sped away, he said, causing the crash with the motorcycle.

By noon he was detained after fleeing down a dead end street a few blocks away, Moffitt said, at which point one of two officers who confronted him had fired at the suspect.

The shooting was the second involving an officer Thursday. Just after midnight a Summit County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect who police say was threatening the officer after a chase in Wasatch County. The suspect was sought on an outstanding warrant.

The Sandy incident is being investigated by a multi-agency OCIC team headed by the Unified Police Department. The condition of the motorcyclist and the suspect was not immediately available.