Sandy police break up theft, fraud ring with 18 arrests

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Saying they’re just getting started, Sandy police Wednesday announced the arrests of 18 individuals in a theft and fraud ring with well over 100 victims.

The department thanked tips from the public in posting the news online of the probe begun this month.

“Due to information gathered from concerned residents regarding a group of people participating in various property crimes, the Sandy Police Crime Suppression Unit opened an investigation,” the department said.

“Between 2/01/24 and 2/15/24, the Crime Suppression Unit, through proactive enforcement, found the group had been participating in the following crimes: mail theft, vehicle burglary, forgery, fraud, identity theft, distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and auto theft.”

To date 18 suspects have been arrested, police said.

“Over 170 victims of theft and identity theft have been identified so far from evidence collected. This investigation is still on-going,” the post says.