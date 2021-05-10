Sandy Police Department seeks juveniles for questioning

SANDY, Utah, May 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several people, some or all believed to be juveniles, who were being interviewed Saturday when officers were called away on a more urgent assignment.

“On May 8, Sandy police received a call from an observant citizen who saw suspicious individuals at the playground of Sandy Elementary School who were possibly using drugs and flashing gang signs,” a Facebook statement from the SCPD says.

“Police were dispatched and two officers arrived on scene. Upon arrival they located the juveniles and were in the process of confronting them when an emergency call for service was dispatched and the officers were diverted to the higher priority call.

“When the officers returned to the area, the suspicious individuals involved were gone.”

School resource officers are investigating and attempting to identify those involved, the statement says.

“We have also set up extra patrols in the area. If you have any information that you feel would help our investigation please contact the Sandy Police Dispatch at 801-799-3000 ext. 7.”