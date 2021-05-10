Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 207 new cases in past day

UTAH, May 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported one more COVID-19 death and 207 newly confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

That brings documented cases of COVID-19 in Utah to 400,559 and documented coronavirus deaths to 2,224.

The person who died was a Davis County man between ages 25 and 44. He was hospitalized at time of death.

Vaccinations administered in Utah now number 2,315,869, an increase of 8,832 since Sunday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,605,967 people tested. This is an increase of 2,416 people tested since Sunday. Tests administered number 4,742,174, and increase of 3,942 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 333 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,381.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah