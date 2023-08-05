Sandy police seek vandals who turned stolen Jeep into a missile

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for new leads on a misguided prank that turned an SUV into a death threat.

The Sandy City Police Department Friday afternoon asked for tips on the incident that sent the vehicle crashing though a residential area on an unmanned mission that caused likely thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police suspect multiple culprits.

“Some suspects took a stolen Jeep Wrangler, pinned down the accelerator and sent the Jeep, unoccupied, southbound on Glacier Ridge Drive,” police said of the incident the night of July 7.

The Jeep hit a stop sign, a tree, crossed 10000 South, went through a cinderblock wall, and finally hit the back of a house. “If you have any information please call the Sandy Police tip line at 801-568-INFO.”

“What a senseless and dangerous act with no regard for life!” said one Facebook commentator. “Lock them up and throw away the key !!!”