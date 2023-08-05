Bus rollover injures 11, seven critically, in Idaho

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Seven teens suffered critical injuries in a school bus rollover Friday afternoon.

The crash came at about 3 p.m. on State Highway 55 near milepost 55, according to a statement from Idaho State Police. “Arriving troopers located the bus and assessed numerous injured were being treated by emergency medical services.

“Of the 11 injured, seven were deemed critical and 4 non-critical and all children on the bus were transported by air or ground ambulance to local hospitals in an abundance of caution.” Meridian is located just northwest of Boise.

The bus is one of four in the summer camp program. The additional three buses were not involved in the incident. YMCA and law enforcement officials are working to notify the involved families.

“At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash and ISP is investigating,” according to the 6:30 p.m. updated press release. “State Highway 55 is currently closed due to the collision. Drivers should find alternative routes around the area.”

Gem County Fire and EMS, Eagle Fire, Acute Rescue and Transport, Boise County Sheriff’s Office, and Ada County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with the incident.