SAR teams from Utah, Wasatch counties work together to rescue lost men

UTAH/WASATCH COUNTIES, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and Rescue teams from Utah and Wasatch counties responded on the afternoon of Jan. 4 to a 911 call from two men who had become lost.

The men had left from the Strawberry Reservoir area on rental sleds and ended up going in the wrong direction, Wasatch County SAR said on Facebook.

“Utah County SAR sent a team up from the west side and Wasatch sent a team in from the East Side. This one took awhile to track the parties down,” WCSO SAR posted on Saturday.

According to the post, the rescue took about three and a half hours.

The men, ages 47 and 53, were “in good shape,” the post said.

