Saratoga Springs Utah Temple opens to public for 13 weeks

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now open to invited guests, and will open to the public Saturday (April 15) through July 8 of this year.

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple is the 179th operating temple of the LDS Church, and is now open to the public for 13 weeks.

Located northwest of Utah Lake in Utah County, the temple was first announced at general conference in April 2017 by then Church President Thomas S. Monson. Tours will be conducted six days a week, excluding Sundays.

“As a house of the Lord, this temple is entered by only the most devout Latter-day Saints after its dedication,” says a news release issued by the LDS Church. “Thus, they are eager to show the building to neighbors and friends during the open house.”

At the conclusion of the open house, the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple will be dedicated in three sessions on Sunday, Aug. 13, by President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency. The dedication will be broadcast to congregations throughout the area.

Saratoga Springs Temple Photo 2023 Intellectual Reserve Inc

“The design cues and color palette of the temple are inspired by the blues, purples, golds and greens of surrounding flora and fauna, such as wildflowers, marsh grass, reeds and the snowy egrets,” the news release says. Materials used in the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple include imported mahogany, marble to custom art-glass windows and crystal chandeliers.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, Temple Department executive director, said in a released statement that “Because we’re building His house, we strive to give our … very best craftsmanship, the very best materials that we can. It’s not ostentatious. It’s simplistic beauty that elevates one’s vision toward Christ.”

“The temple is a place of light and beauty,” said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “All of God’s creations are reflected in the variety of what we see in the temple and how it’s put together.

“They’re very impressive from the outside, but much more impressive than the actual physical structures are what takes place inside,” Bednar said.

Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses. All are welcome to attend weekly Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples is for Latter-day Saints to take part in sacred ceremonies.

For tour booking information, click here.