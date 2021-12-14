Scantily-clad suspect breaks into restricted-access state building in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a scantily-clad suspect who allegedly broke into a restricted-access state building in Taylorsville.

“The Utah Department of Public Safety is attempting to identify the suspect in the images as part of an investigation into a burglary that occurred after hours at a restricted-access state building in Taylorsville early last Sunday morning,” said a statement from the Utah DPS.

The suspect is shown wearing only green shorts and black socks; he subsequently donned a UDOT baseball cap, a white shirt and a black trench coat.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Salt Lake Highway Patrol Dispatch at 801-887-3800.