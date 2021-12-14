Orem PD investigates after student allegedly brings gun to Mountain View High School

OREM, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Orem Police Department is investigating after a student allegedly brought a gun to Mountain View High School Monday morning.

“I can confirm that there was an allegation of a student with a weapon this morning before school started,” Alpine School District Executive Director of External Relations and Communications David Stephenson told Gephardt Daily. “The school administration was notified and the Orem Police Department quickly responded.

The student was located off-campus shortly thereafter and the investigation is ongoing.

“The school was placed on a hold during the first class period until the police were able to locate the student off-campus,” the statement said. A hold occurs when there is a potential threat in the general vicinity of a school, but not on school property. The school’s outer doors are locked but classes continue as normal inside.

The news comes after Salt Lake City Police Department revealed three students were detained and one was booked into a juvenile detention center as a result of the West High School weapon search and lockdown Monday, which lasted most of the school day. The Box Elder School District closed eight of its schools after online threats, including social media postings, that turned out to be “attempts at being funny.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.