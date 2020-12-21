Search and rescue crews assist lost snowshoers on Mount Timpanogos

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted two lost snowshoers in the Mount Timpanogos area Saturday evening.

Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue received a late-night call reporting the lost pair, said a Facebook post Sunday.

“We deployed multiple teams on foot and in various vehicles to clear trees, assess avalanche danger, be prepared to provide medical care, and transport our victims,” the post said.

“It was a great display of teamwork, attention to safety, and professionalism that allowed us to reach our patients and return them to their families without incident.”

No one was injured as a result of the incident.