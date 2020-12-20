Police: Hooper man arrested after ramming truck into yard, firing shots

HOOPER, Utah, Dec. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Hooper man has been arrested after allegedly ramming his truck into the yard of his home and firing multiple shots after becoming upset by the way mediation with his estranged wife was going.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Seth Morrison, 42, is facing charges of:

Criminal mischief, a second-degree felony

12 counts of felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

12 counts of discharge of a firearm without permission within 600 feet of a dwelling, a class B misdemeanor

Commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

On Dec. 11, the arresting officer responded to a report of shots fired at a Hooper home, the statement said.

“A individual, Seth Morrison, was reported as acting violently, ramming his truck into various property, and shooting at an unknown target behind the home which he and his estranged wife own and reside,” the arresting officer wrote.

“It was reported that kids were in the home, and they did not have a safe place to hide from Seth. As I arrived on scene I heard gunshots, and made contact with Seth at the rear of the home.”

Morrison was seated behind the wheel of a pickup truck, with the engine running, the statement said. He was ordered from the vehicle and taken into custody. Officials found a .45 cal semi automatic handgun in his front right pants’ pocket.

“It was determined that Seth and his estranged wife had mediation to divide property, and Seth did not agree with how it was going,” the statement said. “Seth has open access the the common areas of the home, and then sleeps in a trailer outside. There was a disturbance at the home where both parties live, leading to Seth entering his vehicle, ramming through the home’s vinyl fencing, and continuing into the backyard.”

Morrison then allegedly rammed into numerous items, including several kayaks, a trailer with ATVs on it, numerous yard care items, as well as pallets of property which had been stored in the backyard.

“Seth then got out his handgun and began to shoot indiscriminately at the property in the back on the home,” the statement said. “Numerous bullet holes were observed throughout the property, including shots to the engine compartment of one of the ATVs.”

Morrison was read his Miranda rights and admitted to his actions, the statement said. He stated he fired off a 10-round magazine and when he saw units arrive, loaded additional rounds and fired off multiple times again. He also said he had numerous firearms hidden within the home.

Morrison caused in excess of $5,000 in damage, not including the items that were wrapped in plastic and placed on pallets for storage, which are likely destroyed as well.

He was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.