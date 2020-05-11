Search and rescue operation underway near Goblin Valley State Park; 3 helicopters dispatched after reports of flash flooding

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A search and rescue operation is underway near Goblin Valley State Park Monday afternoon.

A statement from Emery County Sheriff’s Office said the operation is taking place in the slot canyons near the state park after flash flooding in the area.

“We do not have detailed information at this time as the search is active,” the statement at 4:50 p.m. said. “Three helicopters have been dispatched, as well as search and rescue teams from surrounding counties. We do have reports of 21 people making it safely out of the canyons.”

A tweet from Gov. Gary Herbert added: “We’re actively monitoring the situation in slot canyons near Goblin Valley State Park through @UtahDPS. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

More information will be released later Monday evening, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.