Search continues for teens who went missing after tubing trip to Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, March 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues for two teens reported missing eight days ago after they went tubing on Utah Lake just before a major windstorm.

The search for Sophia Hernandez, 17, of Eagle Mountain, and Priscilla Bienkowski, 18, of Saratoga Springs, began on the night of Wednesday, May 6, after their families reported them missing.

Searchers have included officials and volunteers in boats, in aircraft, on horseback, walking along the shoreline, and divers in the lake.

Earlier this week, Utah County officials announced the effort would be scaled back to searches by air.

“Searchers spent several hours in Utah Lake this morning looking for Priscilla Bienkowski and Sophia Hernandez,” said a late afternoon tweet from Utah County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

“Wind continues to hamper the search effort. We are, however, continuing the search by air with four to five flights a day.”