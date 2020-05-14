Weber County Sheriff’s officials seek tips after woman’s body found; death called ‘suspicious’

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has released limited details after the body of a woman was found and was reported early Tuesday evening.

Investigators and deputies responded to the scene, near the 400 block of Ogden Canyon, and found the body near the river, Lt. Cortney Ryan, WCSO, said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The death has been classified as suspicious, Ryan said.

“At this point we are not identifying the victim, and the investigation is ongoing. We don’t believe there’s any threat to the public at this point, and we are following up on several leads and investigating the case as a suspicious death at this point,” he said.

“We are very grateful for all the hard work of our detectives and all the investigators involved in the case have given us. They’re very dedicated. They’ve been on the scene since yesterday at 5 o’clock and working pretty much non-stop ever since. We’re confident that their abilities will lead to a positive outcome in this case.”

Ryan did release an approximate timeline, saying officers were interested in talking with anyone who had been in the immediate area, described as just west of the Alaska Inn, between early Sunday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 801-778-6631, Ryan said, “and just reference the suspicious death case.”

Officers are not yet revealing the woman’s approximate age, area of residence or name, but have been in touch with the victim’s family, Ryan said.

The search of the area has been thorough.

“We’re just making sure that we meticulously cover the whole area and search the area for any clues or any evidence we may be able to find,” Ryan said. “That includes some divers from our search and rescue team that combed the river, we’ve combed the riverbanks and the surrounding area, so we just want to make sure we cover every little piece and make sure we don’t miss anything.”

Ryan said more information will be released as the investigation continues.