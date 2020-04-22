Seismologists say there have been 1.5K aftershocks after 5.7 earthquake near Magna

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations said Wednesday there have been more than 1,500 aftershocks since the 5.7 earthquake that hit near Magna March 18.

“It’s been five weeks since the 5.7 magnitude Magna earthquake,” said a tweet from UUSS Wednesday. “As of April 22 at 11 a.m. we’ve located 1,526 earthquakes as part of the Magna sequence. The count includes six in the M4 range, 34 in the M3 range, and 139 in the M2 range.”

The original earthquake was centered three miles outside Magna and shook the Salt Lake Valley and much of northern Utah.

The quake struck at 7:09 a.m. and could be felt as far north as Evanston, Wyoming.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey the epicenter of the quake was about 10.1 km from the surface.

Seismologists say the Salt Lake Valley could continue to feel the aftershocks from the initial 5.7 magnitude quake for more than a year.