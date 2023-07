SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — No one was injured when a semitrailer crossing railroad tracks was hit by a train Thursday morning, police said.

The crash occurred near 80 S. Navajo St., where a slow-moving Union Pacific train crashed into a semi, according to Salt Lake City police.

“Union Pacific is working to help clear the intersections the train is blocking. Please avoid the area,” SLCPD tweeted at 9:49 a.m.