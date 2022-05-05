fbpx
Home Local Utah News Semi rollover blocks I-80 traffic lanes in Summit County

Semi rollover blocks I-80 traffic lanes in Summit County

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has reported at least two Interstate 80 lanes are blocked in Summit County near the Silver Summit area after a westbound semi truck overturned.

According to reports from the scene, the driver had to be extracated. His condition is not known. There are also concerns about a possible fuel spill.

Traffic is delayed, according to UDOT’s traffic site. The site estimates the roadway will be cleared by 7:20 p.m.

The area marks the area impacted by the accident. Image: Google Maps

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 Gephardt Companies