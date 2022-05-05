Semi rollover blocks I-80 traffic lanes in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has reported at least two Interstate 80 lanes are blocked in Summit County near the Silver Summit area after a westbound semi truck overturned.

According to reports from the scene, the driver had to be extracated. His condition is not known. There are also concerns about a possible fuel spill.

Traffic is delayed, according to UDOT’s traffic site. The site estimates the roadway will be cleared by 7:20 p.m.

The area marks the area impacted by the accident. Image: Google Maps