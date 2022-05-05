Ogden City Police: Juvenile rushed to hospital after accidental shooting by 18-year-old man

OGDEN, Utah, May 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City Police have responded to the scene of what they say is an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene, in the 400 block of River Drive, which is just east of 18th Street and Washington Blvd.

“And 18-year-old male was handling a firearm when it discharged, resulting in a juvenile male (approximately 15 years old) sustaining a gunshot wound,” the OCPD statement says.

“The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officers currently are at the scene investigating the incident.”

OCPD did not provide information on the seriousness of the boy’s injury.

Gephardt Daily has requested additional information, and will share details as they are provided.