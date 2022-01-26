Semi rollover blocks traffic on southbound I-15 exit to U.S. Highway 6

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan, 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene of a semi rollover in Utah County on Wednesday morning.

The accident, which was first called in to dispatch around 8:19 a.m., happened in the “southbound I-15 exit 257 to US-6,” the UHP tweeted.

Minor injuries were reported in the rollover, which blocked the two right off-ramp lanes, troopers said.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimated the site would be cleared by 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.