MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, MAY 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck rollover closed traffic Thursday morning on all eastbound lanes I-84 outside Morgan.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened about 6:00 a.m. near milepost 107.

Only minor injuries were reported.

UDOT estimates the crash scene will be cleared by about 10 a.m.

The cause of the rollover has yet to be determined.