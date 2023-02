NEPHI, Utah, Feb. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound Interstate 15 in closed near Nephi after two semi trucks crashed and rolled.

In a Twitter post issued just before noon Wednesday, Utah Highway Patrol says the northbound lanes were closed near milepost 222.

“Traffic is being diverted through Nephi,” the post says. “Estimated 2 hours for cleanup.”

No information has been released about injuries.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is shared by UHP.