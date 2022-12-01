Sen. Mike Lee ‘disappointed’ with passage of Respect for Marriage Act without his amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee expressed his displeasure in a tweet after the Respect for Marriage Act was passed by the Senate on Tuesday without the inclusion of his proposed amendment.

“Despite the support of every voting Republican but one, and even a Democrat, the Respect for Marriage Act just passed without my amendment, which would have prevented the government from retaliating against religious individuals and institutions for their sincerely held religious beliefs regarding marriage,” Lee’s tweet says.

“This is a discouraging development in our country’s storied history of protecting the free exercise of religion. While I’m disappointed that my amendment was not included, I remain committed to preserving the religious liberties enshrined in our Constitution for all Americans.”

Lee voted against the unamended Respect for Marriage Act. The sole Republican vote for the act came from Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints put out a Nov. 15 statement supporting the act, adding “We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters.”

The LDS Church also noted “The doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints related to marriage between a man and a woman is well known and will remain unchanged.”

The LDS Church sanctions only marriages between a male and a female, and teaches sexual relations are reserved for those in traditional marriages.

In a statement shared on Nov. 28, Lee said his amendment would have protected religious institutions against retaliation.

“My simple, common-sense amendment would prohibit the federal government from retaliating against any person or group for adhering to sincerely held religious beliefs and moral convictions about marriage,” Lee’s statement says, in part.

“Under the RFMA’s current language, many religious schools, faith-based organizations, and other non-profit entities adhering to traditional views of marriage would be at risk of losing tax-exempt status and access to a wide range of federal programs. Many small businesses would also be affected. For example, wedding vendors (including kosher caterers) would be subjected to endless lawsuits and harassment based solely on their beliefs.”

Lee’s op-ed was first published by Fox News, the page says.