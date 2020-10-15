Sen. Mitt Romney announces he will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C., Oct. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) has announced he intends to vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Romey said in a statement: “After meeting with Judge Barrett and carefully reviewing her record and her testimony, I intend to vote in favor of her confirmation to the Supreme Court. She is impressive, and her distinguished legal and academic credentials make it clear that she is exceptionally well qualified to serve as our next Supreme Court justice. I am confident that she will faithfully apply the law and our Constitution, impartially and regardless of policy preferences.”

Overruling Democratic objections, the Republican majority of the Senate judiciary committee on Thursday said the panel will vote next week whether to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Barrett for a full floor vote.

At the start of the fourth and final day of confirmation hearings for Barrett’s appointment, Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham said the committee will vote on Oct. 22.

The 22-member committee is expected approve Barrett’s confirmation along party lines. If approved, her appointment would move to the full Senate, where it needs a simple majority for final confirmation.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Thursday he plans to schedule the full Senate vote a day later, on Oct. 23. President Donald Trump has urged Barrett be confirmed before the Nov. 3 election.