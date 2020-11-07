Sen. Mitt Romney tweets Trump is wrong to call election ‘rigged, corrupt and stolen’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney on Friday tweeted his thoughts about Pres. Donald Trump’s request for vote recounts, and about Trump’s statement that the election was rigged against him.

“The President is within his rights to request recounts, to call for investigation of alleged voting irregularities where evidence exists, and to exhaust all legal remedies — doing these things is consistent with our election process,” Romney’s tweet says.

Attacking the election process without any evidence of wrongdoing is not OK, Romney tweeted.

“He is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen,” Romney’s message continues, “doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee tweeted on Thursday:

“Americans deserve a free and fair election. While vote counters must be allowed to do their jobs the American people also need a transparent process so they can trust the final count.”

Utah Rep. John Curtis tweeted on Thursday that he trusts the system:

“When every state has certified their results after counting every legal ballot and the Electoral College has selected our President, I believe that the election outcome should, and will, be respected accepted by both candidates and the public.”