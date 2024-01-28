Sevier County Sheriff seeks info on missing Elsinore girl

ELSINORE, Utah, Jan. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old Elsinore girl has not returned home after leaving her family home Saturday, and Sevier County Sheriff officials are looking for information that could lead to her return.

Aundrea Sicard has not contacted her parents or given any indication where she was going, the SCSO statement says. Aundrea was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and white boat shoes. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and has long black hair.

“Aundrea’s parents are concerned for her welfare and request any assistance from the public to help them in locating Aundrea,” the SCSO statement says.

“If you know where she is or have heard from her, please contact her parents or the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office through public safety dispatch at 435-896-6471.”