Sexual assault reported at University of Utah residence hall, police searching for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah tweeted an alert after a sexual assault was reported on campus Saturday morning.

According to information released by the university, the alleged assault, characterized as a “traumatic event” by a U of U police lieutenant, occurred in a campus residence hall, but the victim was not a student.

“The suspect is male and, based on information available, it is not clear whether he is a university student,” a U of U statement says. “No additional details of the reported assailant are available at this time, and the police investigation is ongoing.

“This message was sent as part of the University of Utah’s commitment to provide timely, accurate and validated information about serious or ongoing threats to the campus community. If you have any helpful information, please contact University of Utah Police by calling 801-585-2677 (801-585-COPS).”

Read the full statement, including how to request a campus escort and how to contact victims’ services, by clicking here.

Gephardt Daily will updated this story as information becomes available.