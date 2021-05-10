Shelter-in-place order lifted after investigation at Sandy middle school

SANDY, Utah, May 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A precautionary shelter-in-place order issued Monday morning at Sandy’s Union Middle School has been lifted after a police investigation, a tweet from the Sandy City Police Department says.
“The shelter in place has been lifted,” the 10:33 a.m. tweet says. “An investigation determined there is no threat, and that staff and students are safe.”
The department’s initial tweet, issued at 9:07 a.m., said doors were locked and students are safe.
“Union Middle is in shelter-in-place as a precaution,” the post says. “This is in response to a police investigation near campus.
“School is going on as normal but doors are locked. All students, teachers remain safe and well. Parents will be notified when shelter-in-place has been lifted.”
Officials have not disclosed the nature of the perceived threat.
The shelter in place has been lifted. An investigation determined there is no threat, and that staff and students are safe. https://t.co/QPwrXb6ipp
— Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) May 10, 2021