Shelter-in-place order lifted after investigation at Sandy middle school

SANDY, Utah, May 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A precautionary shelter-in-place order issued Monday morning at Sandy’s Union Middle School has been lifted after a police investigation, a tweet from the Sandy City Police Department says.

“The shelter in place has been lifted,” the 10:33 a.m. tweet says. “An investigation determined there is no threat, and that staff and students are safe.”

The department’s initial tweet, issued at 9:07 a.m., said doors were locked and students are safe.

“Union Middle is in shelter-in-place as a precaution,” the post says. “This is in response to a police investigation near campus.

“School is going on as normal but doors are locked. All students, teachers remain safe and well. Parents will be notified when shelter-in-place has been lifted.”

Officials have not disclosed the nature of the perceived threat.