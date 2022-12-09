Shooter in custody after SWAT response to Tooele residence

TOOELE, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a multi-hour, multi-agency standoff.

At about 12:45 p.m., a call came to dispatch about a man firing a gun in the residential area of Skyline Drive and the El Camino Loop in Tooele, Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“We had learned that a adult male had pointed a firearm allegedly to other people nearby area,” Bentley said. “As officers got there to assist with a situation, the male fired off about 20 shots in the next hour to hour and-a-half.”

Bentley said it did not appear the suspect was firing directly at officers, but the threat remained, so neighbors were asked to shelter in place, and officers were called in from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the Grantsville Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and other agencies. A SWAT Team came in from Salt Lake City, Bentley said.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 4 p.m., and no injuries were reported. Bentley said he did not have exact details about how the man was taken into custody.

The man’s name cannot be released until he is booked into jail, Bentley said, adding the suspect is likely to face charges stemming from reckless firing of a gun at the least. If he is restricted from owning a gun or was intoxicated, additional charges could result from those circumstances, Bentley said.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as more details in the case are released.