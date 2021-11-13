Silver Alert issued for missing Kearns man

KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen about a week ago in Kearns.

Deray Terry Hansen, 67, who lives in Kearns, was last seen in the area of 4800 West and 4775 South. It is believed he is traveling on foot.

Hansen stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He is Caucasian, and is likely to be wearing jeans.

Hansen has special needs, and suffers from dementia, the Silver Alert statement says.

The Unified Police Department asks anyone with information is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case CO21 -40468.