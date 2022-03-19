Silver Alert issued for Ogden man last seen in Washington Terrace

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Ogden man, James Buchanan, last seen in Washington Terrace.

Buchanan, who suffers from severe dementia, was last seen at 7:55 a.m. Saturday near 5000 S. 300 East, and was walking east, toward the Lake Park Apartments (4950 S. 350 East), a Weber County Sheriff’s statement says. Buchanan has type 2 diabetes and needs insulin, and he recently had surgery.

No photo of Buchanan has been made available yet, but he is Caucasian, five feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, and has gray hair, hazel eyes, and was wearing a dark gray coat and light stone washed jeans. He had tan leather gloves, a black beanie and black leather tennis shoes.

Buchanan is able to rides buses. He had no bags or phone, but did have a wallet, money and keys.

Anyone with information on Buchanan’s whereabouts is asked to call Ogden City police at 801-395-8221.